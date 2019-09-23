Voices for Children Superhero Run this weekend

Grab your favorite superhero cape because it's almost time for the 3rd annual BCS Superhero Run.

Karen Pollok and Carla Henderson with Voices for Children joined BVTM on Monday with details about the fundraiser.

It starts at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Lake Walk Town Center.

There will be a 1K and 5K, along with a post-race dance bash, food trucks, costume contest and more.

They will also have a petting zoo, face painting, activities, and snacks for attendees!

Proceeds will benefit Voices for Children, which trains and supports community volunteers to be the voice for children in court, in schools, at home, and in the community.

For more information, call (979) 822-9700 or go to vfcbrazos.org.

