Voices for Children announces community awards recipients

Voices for Children has announced the winners of community awards that will be presented later this spring.

Thursday they revealed who will be receiving awards at the 17th annual "Art of Helping Children" Gala in March.

Kate and Greg Mason were chosen as the “Champions for Children."

Aggieland Realtors was chosen as the “Ronnie Jackson Friends of Children."

Melissa Freeman was chosen as the “Bonnie Wikse Advocate of the Year."

Vanessa Bowser was chosen as the “Ron and Judy Winn Foster Parent of the Year."

John Delaney, P.K. Reiter, and Sam Bournais were chosen for the inaugural “Honorable John Delaney Distinguished Service to Children Award."

These individuals are being recognized for their hard work and dedication to the children served by the agency.

