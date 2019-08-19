Voices for Children needs more CASAs to help abused, neglected children

Abused and neglected children need your help.

That’s the message from A.J. Renold, executive director of Voices for Children, the organization that provides court-appointed special advocates (CASAs) for children who are abused or neglected in the Brazos Valley.

“We need more volunteers to fill the need as some of our veterans retire,” said Renold on First News at Four. “Plus, we’re covering a larger and larger area.”

Training is about 33 hours and “involves some homework,” says Renold, but there are plenty of opportunities to complete the program. Details can be found here.

