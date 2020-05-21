Volunteer restores piece of history at Camp Arrowmoon

Camp Arrowmoon in Hearne has been home to boy scouts across the Brazos Valley for years and is in need of some touch-ups.

A totem pole on the campsite was in bad shape. Thanks to the generosity of a former scout, Chuck Lind it was restored.

With the help of Bayer Electric, the totem pole was placed back on the campsite Thursday morning. Camp Arrowmoon trustee Gary Kent says they’re excited to see a piece of history come back to life.

“It was badly deteriorated. After years the wings were gone. The paint was shot. It had some rot in it and Chuck Lind, who is quite crafty offered to restore it for us. He did a beautiful job,” said Kent.

Kent says projects like these don’t happen without volunteers and he hopes they can continue to fix up the place for generations to come.

For more information on how you can get involved click here

