Volunteers needed for Christmas gift drive

The local St. Vincent de Paul is looking for volunteers to help out with their Christmas toy drive.

Volunteers will be in charge of sorting, wrapping, and delivering gifts. The gifts are from the five local catholic churches and have been collected over the past two weeks.

People can start volunteering as soon as December 17 and can continue until December 21 when gifts will be handed out.

You may sign up online at their Facebook page and choose which service you'd like to contribute.

They encourage children to volunteer so that they get first-hand experience serving their community.