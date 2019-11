The City of College Station's Christmas in the Park is looking for volunteers for this year's festivities.

The annual event returns to Stephen C. Beachy Central Park on December 6-7 and December 13-14 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

There will be old-fashioned hayrides through the lights, cookies, and hot cocoa, live entertainment, a petting zoo, inflatables, real snow slides, photos with Santa and more!

