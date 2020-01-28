Volunteers needed for the Make-A-Wish foundation

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is an organization that grants children who are critically ill a wish helped through volunteers. Right now they're looking for more people to help.

Orientation for volunteers is happening right here in the Brazos Valley. Interested volunteers can on February 6 at the Stella Hotel beginning at 5:30 p.m.

There are no requirements in order to become a volunteer. People can expect to help out with fundraising events, working behind the scenes and of course wish-granting.

For more information you can visit their website.