Volunteers needed to help deliver Thanksgiving meals

Do you need help with a Thanksgiving meal?

United Way of the Brazos Valley, Epicures Catering and Chartwell's at Texas A&M University are teaming up once again to help prepare meals for those in need.

Residents interested in receiving a free meal have until Monday at 10 a.m. to call 2-1-1 Texas or (877) 541-7905 if your area code is not a 979 number.

Last year, more than 1,600 free meals were delivered to local residents.

