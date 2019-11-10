Volunteers place flags at Aggie Field of Honor ahead of Veterans Day

On Monday, November 11, the nation and the Brazos Valley will recognize and honor veterans of our great nation.

Volunteers for the local Flag Project on Sunday were at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station placing an estimated 200 American flags on the graves of veterans.

The group said it's important that we all stop and pay respect to those who have served.

"As the years roll on people tend to forget we have veterans and we do this to recognize them and to keep them in our hearts," said Flag Project Coordinator Ellen Marquis Horner.

The group has done this for 30 years, said Horner.

Volunteers on Sunday included members of the Brazos Valley chapter of the National Sojourners and the Sons of the American Revolution.

