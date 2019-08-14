WANTED: Local authorities searching for kidnapping, robbery suspects

Authorities in Grimes County are searching for three men wanted on charges related to a violent crime.

Five people were indicted Tuesday for the kidnapping, robbery, and assault that occurred in May, but the Grimes County District Attorney's Office says three of the suspects have not been arrested.

They are searching for Carl Ray Holmes, Jr., Sabastian Portales, and Marlon Demon Turner, and investigators say they have connections to Madison County, Grimes County, Houston, and Bryan-College Station.

All three have been indicted on charges including Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault.

If you encounter these men, you are warned not to approach them. Call 911 immediately.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000 or you can call the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151.

Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.

Details of the crime were not immediately available due to the ongoing investigation.