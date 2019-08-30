WATCH: First News at Four live from the Consol Tigers' first football pep rally

Friday night lights are back in the Brazos Valley as high school football kicks off.

The A&M Consolidated High School Tigers in College Station begin their season at home against Killeen Ellison at 7 p.m. Aug. 30.

But Friday football isn’t just about the team itself.

“About 25 percent of our students are involved in the game in some way,” said Consol Principal Gwen Elder. “Players, dance team, cheerleaders, student trainers, video team, and more.”

