WATCH: Local real estate agent receives global recognition in her company

A local realtor received a big honor this week in Los Angeles.

Kristi Fox Satsky was chosen out of 135,000 agents worldwide to receive the top honor by Century 21. (Video and photo provided by Clay Lee)

Kristi Fox Satsky of College Station was inducted into the 2020 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame.

The award is one of the highest honors in the company and only presented to the most elite independent sales professionals in the Century 21 System.

"The first time I saw someone get inducted 20 years ago, I thought this will be me one day," said Satsky.

"I never thought it would happen so soon. I have lived my life as a service to others because that’s just who I am. But to be recognized for it along with my high level of production success in real estate is truly the most amazing feeling."

The award is given to one real estate agent in the Century 21 worldwide system each year.

"I'm still in shock. It was the best surprise ever," said Satsky.

(Video and photo of the award presentation was provided to KBTX by Clay Lee)

