WATCH: Long lines at Franklin Drive Thru Safari

Franklin Drive Thru Safari had so many customers on Saturday that they had to extend their hours.

"Hey guys due to the overwhelming amount of people at the Safari today we will be extending business hours. We will continue to check people in as long as it takes," stated a post on the zoo's Facebook page.

Only the drive-through portion of the attraction is available at this time.

The viewer-submitted video above shows the line of cars stretching far beyond the entrance down the shoulder of the road.

Entrance to Franklin Drive Thru Safari is currently $10, and (when not extended) business hours are daily 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 979-828-5256 or visit the website in the related links for more information.