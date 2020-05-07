WATCH: Salvation Army hosts first-ever virtual Doing the Most Good luncheon

When the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station leaders realized that social distancing meant they wouldn't be able to hold their 9th Annual Doing the Most Good benefit luncheon in the Hilton College Station ballroom, as usual, they simply moved the festivities online.

“You get to eat food you like and wear whatever you want,” joked emcee Scott DeLucia at the beginning of the live-streamed virtual luncheon.

While there was no physical gathering, everyone was invited to watch what they normally would have seen in the luncheon program: a Salvation Army services update focusing on COVID-19 response, call to action for donations, and guest speaker Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commandant Ret. Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez.

"The Salvation Army is also training for war; they are God's Army,” said Ramirez in his remarks. “They are training today to fight the fight every single day against poverty, against hunger, against homelessness, against despair, against emotional and spiritual distress."

A main missive of the luncheon was the increased need for the Army’s services during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the increased need in rent and utility assistance—one of the Army’s most expensive services to provide. Capt. Paul Ryerson called on the community to help those financially suffering during COVID-19 to help the cause of keeping a roof over their neighbors’ heads.

The virtual luncheon also hosted a silent auction online, which is live for bidding through March 8 here. here.

Whether you missed the luncheon or simply would like to revisit the message, click here to watch the whole event. Donations for the Salvation Army of BCS are still being accepted as part of the luncheon.