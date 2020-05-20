WATCH: Sammy Catalena teaches hat-making at Catalena Hatters

KBTX is looking back at the illustrious life of Sammy Catalena, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 72.

Catalena was a Brazos County commissioner, a small business owner, a local agriculture advocate and so much more.

One of Catalena’s best-known legacies is Catalena Hatters, a Bryan-based hat-making and restoration company.

In 2013, Catalena gave News 3’s Brenda Sims a behind-the-scenes look at how Catalena Hatters crafts custom hats for every Texan. See the video player above.