WB Liquors benefiting Texas food banks with special whiskey auction

Have you tried to get your hands on some elusive Pappy Van Winkle but it's always slipped through your fingers?

The whiskey is one of the most sought after for bourbon enthusiasts. WB Liquors is hosting a special online auction to give you a shot, all while helping out area food banks during the pandemic.

Starting Thursday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m., the company will auction off two flights of Pappy Van Winkle, one for the San Antonio area and one for the Greater Bryan/Houston area.

Bidding will start at $1,000 and includes these different spirits:

Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12-year

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15-year

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20-year

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23-year

Bidding will end on Wednesday, June 3 at 4:00 p.m. The proceeds from the Bryan sale will go to the Houston Food Bank. The San Antonio auction will benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. The winner in our area can pick up their prize at the WB Liquors location located at 2305 Boonville Rd.

“We know it’s been hard for our communities to adjust to the daily challenges brought on by COVID-19,” said John Herrmann, President of WB Liquors & Wine. “We’re happy that this auction will help our local food banks, while giving bourbon fans a much-needed reason to celebrate with one of the most sought after collection of spirits.”

Visit the WB Liquors website here to bid once the auction begins Thursday.