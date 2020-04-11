WHAT TO EXPECT: Breaking down the Brazos Valley's weekend storm chance

The Brazos Valley remains under an ENHANCED (Brown - 3 out of 5) Risk for severe thunderstorms through 7am Easter Sunday.

While there are a few instances that storms will be possible locally, the greatest concern for severe weather arrives in the early hours of Sunday morning. Below is a breakdown of what to monitor through the weekend.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Some forecast models suggest isolated, severe storms will attempt to form on a warm front moving north through the Brazos Valley.

Time to monitor: 4pm - 7pm.

If these storms form, all types of severe weather cannot be ruled out. Due to the isolated nature, these storms could bring a large hail-- between quarter and golf ball size -- and an isolated tornado concern.

Forecast Radar Saturday Afternoon



While isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon are concerning, they are far from promised.

Above is a look at the worst-case scenario of how the afternoon hours may unfold. Other forecast models predicting what the radar might look like pass scattered showers through the area with little-to-no issues in place for the day.

EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

This will be the greatest concern for the Brazos Valley's weather.

As drier air punches into the Brazos Valley, there is a high likelihood a line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will sweep across the area from northwest to east.

Timing for this activity: 4am - 8am

If storms manage to grow to severe strength, a threat for damaging wind in excess of 60-70mph and brief spin-ups would exist. There is also an elevated concern for these storms since they are forecast to sweep across the area while most residents are asleep.

Forecast Radar: Sunday 3am - 8am



Thunderstorms are expected to move out of the area and into East Texas by 8am Sunday. As drier air filters in from West Texas, skies clear by afternoon and daytime highs are slated to reach the low 80s.

RECAP

Odds are decent a few severe concerns materialize through 8am Sunday. To reiterate, the highest chance for that to happens comes in the pre-sunrise hours of Sunday.

• If storms form Saturday afternoon: Hail / Tornado threat is highest

• Early Sunday morning storms: Damaging Wind 60-70mph+ and a brief spin-up will need to be monitored

Due to the nocturnal potential for this event, it is important to have multiple resources to receive severe weather alerts. One helpful tool to have warnings and watches sent to your phone is the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.