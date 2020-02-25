WIND ADVISORY in place Wednesday

A Wind Advisory is in place for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Montgomery, Walker, Waller, and Washington Counties starting at 6AM Wednesday morning and lasting until 6PM Wednesday evening.

A blustery north winds kick up Tuesday evening with the arrival of our next cold front. Now is the time to secure the looks items you may have outdoors. Winds will be sustained 20 to 25 mph with gusts at times as high as 35 mph.

Expect the winds to start picking up as early as 10PM Tuesday evening, with the strongest winds likely arriving around 1AM in parts of the Brazos Valley and lasting through the mid-morning hours. Winds will begin to calm down through the evening and overnight hours.

With these strong winds will come some colder air dropping not only the temperature but the feels-like temperature as well. Wind chills will make temperatures feel like the upper 20s and low 30s to start out Wednesday morning, so bundle up as you’re headed out the door!



