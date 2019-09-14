W.Va. football player dies after collapsing during game

Officials from Roane County High School said a football player died Friday night after collapsing on the field.

Alex Miller, a senior at the school, died after collapsing during a game at Clay County High School, said Richard Duncan, Roane County Schools superintendent.

Miller was given emergency medical attention at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died.

"Roane County High School administration and counselors have received offers of support and assistance from colleagues across the region, and are now focused on supporting their students, staff, and community through this difficult time," Duncan said.

On the school's Facebook page, the school released this statement:

"The Roane County community suffered a tragic loss last night with the passing of Alex Miller. Roane County High School will open its doors at noon today for the students to be with one another during this difficult time. Counselors, local pastors, teachers, parents and friends will be available as our community continues to grieve."

According to the Roane County High School football roster, Miller was a senior. He played wide receiver and was a strong safety.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin released statements about Miller’s death.

Justice’s statement reads: “Today, our hearts are absolutely broken by the tragic loss of Roane County High School football player Alex Miller. Cathy and I are praying — with everything in us — for Alex’s family, friends, and the entire Roane County community during this unimaginably difficult time. I’d also like to offer our support for anything that can be done to help those touched by this terrible tragedy during this time of mourning. This young man was taken from us far too soon. Today, all West Virginians grieve alongside the Roane County community."

In his statement, Manchin said: “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Alex Miller last night. It is difficult to hear of someone so young and talented leaving us too soon. Roane County High School students, teachers and community are in our thoughts and prayers, and my staff and I stand ready to support the family and community as they mourn this tragic loss.”

Roane County High School is located in Spencer, W.Va.

