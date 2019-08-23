Waffle House may come to College Station

Waffle House wants to visit one city that doesn't have one of its restaurants.

College Station is one of the three locations on the list, along with San Antonio and Oxford, Misssippi.

Waffle House announced the contest Friday morning on Facebook and Twitter.

The winner of a poll will get a visit from Waffle House during National Waffle Week in September.

You can vote in the poll online on the official Waffle House Twitter and Facebook pages.

A winner will be selected on Saturday, which is also National Waffle Day.

