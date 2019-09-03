Waffle House's food truck to make stop in College Station

Waffle House is coming to College Station—sort of.

The iconic diner’s mobile food truck will be at the Clayton Williams, Jr. Alumni Center on the Texas A&M University campus on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from noon until 2 p.m.

This visit comes after Waffle House promoted a social media poll a couple of weeks ago, asking residents of San Antonio, College Station, and Oxford, Miss. to vote for their respective cities. The winner, promised Waffle House, would be awarded the food truck visit.

College Station won the poll handily with 44 percent of the vote. However, the Waffle House food truck will visit all three cities.

“We felt so bad because College Station just smoked everybody in the poll,” said Pat Warner with Waffle House’s corporate office. “So really it’s more of a consolation prize for San Antonio and Oxford…we know who actually won.”

Warner says that, while the truck won’t be serving up Waffle House’s full, famous, greasy menu, visitors will be able to enjoy waffles, hash browns, a limited edition Coke bottle, and plenty of Waffle House swag.

As for the possibility of Waffle House as a permanent fixture in College Station, Warner had less detail.

“The answer is we are coming to College Station.—someday,” said Warner. “I just don't know what day that's going to be.”

For the full conversation, see the video player above.

