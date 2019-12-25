Waking up in a cloud; DENSE FOG ADVISORY Thursday morning

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley through 9am Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service has issued it for the following counties:

• Milam • Robertson • Lee • Leon

More counties are likely to fall under the same before sunrise Thursday.

Fog may start to develop south of the area and creep north as early as 8pm to 10pm Wednesday. Once the fog consumes a majority of the Brazos Valley, it is expected to become dense between 3am and 5am.

PinPoint Forecast suggests that all but the far northwestern corner of the Brazos Valley will fall to visibility at or near zero by sunrise. The earliest the fog may lift is 9am, but for the Central Brazos Valley, it may take until 11am to clear out and noon before some sun breaks through the overcast sky.

PinPoint Forecast for how and when this fog rolls in located below

Driving to work in the morning? Holiday travels? If you have to be where you are headed by a certain time, be sure to leave early. Lower visibility means that travel times will likely be longer with traffic moving slower.

CHECK FOG CONDITIONS BEFORE YOUR MORNING DRIVE ON THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Extra Safety Tips:

• Use low beam headlights

• Maintain extra space between you and the vehicle ahead

• Reduce speed

• Do not use phones while driving