Walgreens asks customers not to openly carry in its stores

Walgreens has changed its policy to prohibit the open carrying of firearms.

Walgreens made the announcement Thursday on its website, saying:

“We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials.”

Walmart and Kroger Grocery Stores have also asked that customers no longer openly carry guns in stores that allow open carry.

The changes come in an effort to reduce gun violence after mass shootings in Ohio and West Texas, Walmart's CEO said in a statement to employees.

In July, an employee killed two Walmart associates and wounded a police officer at one of the company's locations.