The Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming up on October 19.

The Brazos Valley walk is at Lake Walk Town Center Pavilion. Registration is at 8:00 a.m. with a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. and a walk at 9:00 a.m.

Walk to End Alzheimer's is a 3.1-mile walk that raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.

For more information, to register, or to donate, visit act.alz.org.