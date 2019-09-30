Treat of the Day: Walk with NAMI to support local mental health programs

A local non-profit is hosting a walk meant to raise awareness of mental health issues in our community.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI Brazos Valley, is inviting advocates to come together for the first NAMIWalks 5K event.

The event will raise awareness and funds for NAMI’s programs in the community, and, according to organizers, “most of all, to celebrate recovery.”

Details of the event are below. More information and how to register are in the Related Links.

When: On Oct. 5, registration/check-in is at 8 a.m., the program begins at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K kicks off at 9 a.m.

Where: Texas A&M RELLIS Campus (3100 TX-47, Bryan)

To register, click here or call (979) 774-4713.

