Walker County DA drops charges against former USA Gymnastics trainer

The Walker County District Attorney's office has dropped all charges against a former USA Gymnastics trainer and associate of convicted pedophile Larry Nassar.

Debra Van Horn's charges of sexual assault against a minor were dismissed Thursday due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Van Horn was charged in 2018 under the Texas law of parties which holds a person responsible for the acts of another if they are working in commission with the guilty party.

Walker County District Attorney Will Durham says personal conversations with Van Horn lead him to believe there the evidence was insufficient to establish that she was working together with Nassar.