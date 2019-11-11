Walker County Hospital Corporation files for bankruptcy

The Walker County Hospital Corporation announced Monday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Huntsville Memorial Hospital has been facing financial struggles and searching for a health system partner for more than a year.

In September, the Walker County District Board signed a letter of intent with Community Hospital Corporation.

Because of their financial instability, Huntsville Memorial has been forced to make several expense cuts, including employee layoffs.

Hospital administration hopes that by filing for bankruptcy, it will help address some of those issues and restructure finances.

The process is expected to take three to five months.

