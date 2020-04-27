Walker County gets free one-day mobile testing

A number of one-day testing sites have been popping up across the Brazos Valley.

On Monday, that free testing for COVID-19 was available in Walker County. The National Guard had tests available for 160 people.

As of Monday, Walker County has 202 positive cases. Seventy-one of those are from members of the community and 131 are employees and inmates at TDCJ. Walker County has had three deaths from COVID-19, which have been connected to TDCJ.

According to officials with Walker County Emergency Management, they have seen an uptick in the numbers of cases in the county. These tests will allow them to see exactly how they're doing.

"That will let us know if we're having an up surge or if it's leveling off. It appears to us right now that we're in an upsurge here in Walker County because we went tremendously high in the last week so. We think we'll find out where we're at in the situation if we're going up or beginning to level off," Butch Davis, the Emergency Management Coordinator in Walker County.

The tests will be sent to Austin and results will come back in four to five days.

During his press conference on Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that Huntsville will become a fixed testing site. Members of emergency management told KBTX they didn't know anything further from that announcement.

They say that if the tests from Monday show a significant increase in positive cases, the National Guard could come back in two weeks for another round of testing.