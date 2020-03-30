Walker County leaders give update on COVID-19

Walker County officials held an update Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation.

The Walker County judge said they have not ordered a shelter-in-place yet but are monitoring the situation. County Judge Danny Pierce said they have two confirmed cases.

There is a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. each day.

County leaders are encouraging people to not take unnecessary trips and to keep gatherings small.

KBTX talked to leaders about the current curfew and a chance of shelter- in-place order in the future.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we have to do it. But one thing we can remember, the earlier we do it, the earlier we can get through with all of this," said Pierce.

"What we have seen primarily from our public is compliance. Any of the orders and things we have in place for the most part everybody's complying pretty well," said Walker County Sheriff Clint McRae.

Walker County also has a disaster declaration in place.

