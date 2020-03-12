Walker County has zero COVID-19 cases but approves disaster declaration

Walker County authorities have signed a disaster declaration that allows resources and personnel to be in place to respond to a public health crisis if necessary.

There are no coronavirus cases in Walker County and authorities confirmed Thursday they are not shutting down schools or large gatherings.

Still, on Thursday County Judge Danny Pierce signed a disaster declaration that will take effect immediately.

"At 2:00 p.m. this afternoon, Judge Danny Pierce signed a declaration of local disaster for Walker County in response to anticipated needs to respond to the COVID-19 crisis," according to a news release from Walker County.

It also says the county's emergency management plan has been implemented.

Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis says the declaration will result in more personnel to be in place at his office. It also activates logistics and operations within the agency along with the county's emergency communications system.

"Our health group is also here and we're staying in touch with local and state health leaders on a daily basis to monitor the status of the coronavirus," said Davis.

The declaration will continue for seven days and could be continued after that if approved by Commissioners Court.