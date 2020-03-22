Walker County reports first case of COVID-19

Walker County on Sunday reported its first case of COVID-19, KBTX has confirmed.

The person is a man, in his early 20s, and the source of the infection is being investigated at this time, said Walker County Office of Emergency Management.

The individual was tested outside Walker County and is currently experiencing mild symptoms and is being isolated at home.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Walker County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored fo symptoms and quickly tested if needed.