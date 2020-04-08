Walker County implements drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Walker County officials will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 test site starting Monday, April 13.

Residents showing symptoms can be tested at Kate Barr Ross Park. Officials say residents without any symptoms or fever will not be tested due to limited supplies.

Site operators say if you want to get tested, leave children and other family members at home. You will stay in your vehicle the entire time.

If you have any questions, call the Walker County Emergency Operations Center at 936-435-8035.