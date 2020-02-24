Waller County releases new details on homicide suspect

Law enforcement in Waller County has released new details on a weekend shooting investigation.

Joshua Glenn Craver, 27 is accused of shooting Harley Jo Williams, 42.

Sunday afternoon the Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call at 25000 Winding Way, in the Lakeside subdivision of Hockley.

Investigators said when they arrived Williams was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. EMS personnel also arrived shortly and found him unresponsive.

The preliminary investigation led to the identity of the shooter. Investigators believe a confrontation occurred earlier and investigators determined Craver fired a handgun at Williams. Law enforcement said Craver immediately fled on foot but was caught.

Craver was booked at the Waller County Jail and is currently held pending review by the Waller County District Attorney’s Office. Craver is also detained under an outstanding Gregg County, Texas warrant.

The investigation is an ongoing collaboration between the Waller County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers. At this time they said no additional suspects are being sought.