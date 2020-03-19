Walmart plans to hire 150K workers; giving bonuses to hourly workers

Walmart on Thursday announced plans to provide a special cash bonus for hourly associates "for their hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis."

The retailer also announced it plans to hire 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

The roles will be temporary at first, but Walmart said many "will convert to permanent roles over time."

The bonus is for all U.S. hourly Walmart employees in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices.

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly employees, adding up to more than $365 million.

The retailer said every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out on April 2.

In addition to the "special bonus" for hourly associates, the company will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for store, club and supply chain employees a month early.

According to a news release, the company will pay those bonuses as if the company achieved its first quarter plan.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart.

“We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”

Walmart is also implementing a new process to dramatically expedite hiring for key roles, such as cashiers and stockers.

What is usually a two-week application cycle will be reduced to a 24-hour process. Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com.