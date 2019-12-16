Wanted Bryan woman arrested for selling drugs

A woman wanted for burglary and assaulting an officer was arrested Sunday for dealing drugs.

A Bryan officer was patrolling near Sue Haswell Park around noon Sunday when he saw Trelle Williams, 34, drive past his vehicle. The officer says he recognized her from the Brazos County Most Wanted list.

After pulling Williams over, officers found a plastic bag filled with 24 hydrocodone pills and cash.

Williams was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery. She's also charged with assault of a public servant, burglary of a coin-operated machine, and possession of a controlled substance from other incidents.