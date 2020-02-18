Wanted drug dealer caught with over four pounds of marijuana at College Station gas station

A wanted drug dealer was arrested Monday afternoon at a gas station with over four pounds of marijuana in his car.

College Station police say an officer was at a gas station in the 3400 block of Texas Avenue when he recognized Lonnie Moore, 21. Moore had an active felony warrant out for his arrest.

Authorities say Moore tried to run away when he saw the officer, but police took him into custody. They found 4.53 pounds of marijuana, 81 methamphetamine pills, two digital scales, a vacuum sealer, and a ledger noting wholesale marijuana sales.

Police say he's known for trafficking drugs in the area.

He's charged with manufacture and delivery, marijuana possession and resisting arrest. He was also charged with tampering with evidence from a Feb. 10 incident.

