World War II veteran, Purple Heart recipient honored at Bryan Rotary Club

The Bryan Rotary club recognized member Holly Rees on National Purple Heart Day. The 93-year-old Purple Heart recipient shared stories at the weekly meeting.

“Memories that have been with me for a long time,” Rees said. “It was Okinawa, the last battle of World War II.”

At age 19, Rees was shot in the foot while serving. He said he told the shooter "thank you."

“I said thanks,” Rees said. “It’s just my foot, taught me gratitude.”

His fellow Rotarians speak highly of Rees. Walter Hinkle says he values what Rees brings to the community.

“There are fewer and fewer guys like him who are able to tell their story from World War II,” Hinkle said. “He’s like a library to me.”

Hinkle adds that while Rees is too humble to say it, he fits the definition of an American hero.

“One of the youngest guys who fought, [was] wounded, and still lives to tell it,” Hinkle said.

Rees says the meeting is something he looks forward to every week.

“It’s a combination of eating and community,” Rees said. “Plus, the good ole days, a mixture of everything.”

Hinkle says that anytime he can get Rees to speak somewhere, he asks.

“As long as he's around and he's able to tell that story, I want as many people as possible to hear it,” Hinkle said.

Rees also authored a book, "Three Flags and Two Brothers," with the detailed story of his wartime experience.