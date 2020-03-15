Warming back up this week; first days of spring bring cooler air, rain

A weak front bisected the Brazos Valley Sunday. High temperatures in Milam County only managed to climb to the low 60s by afternoon while parts of Montgomery and San Jacinto County easily reached the low 80s.

Spring officially begins at 10:50pm Thursday.

The final days of winter will feel more like spring. The first days of spring will have a winter-like feel to them.

Here's the set-up:

Big storms and heavy rain are expected west and north of the Brazos Valley Sunday night. As strong-to-severe weather moves through West Texas, the bulk of the activity is expected to fizzle out before reaching the I-35 corridor in the early hours of Monday morning. A quick round of light rain is not ruled out between sunrise and mid-morning locally, as the last of this wet weather crumbles and comes to an end.

Temperatures rebound this week, after the brief cool down Sunday. Highs are back in the low-to-mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

A passing disturbance may provide a better chance for quick rain Tuesday afternoon. Even if this potential plays out, no to low accumulations are expected. The Northeastern Brazos Valley is favored for a quick splash.

The next weather maker approaches and bypasses Texas by Thursday and Friday. Strong and severe weather looks possible for parts of North and Northwest Texas, along with portions of the Central US, during this time. We will need to monitor for a slight thunderstorm chance by afternoon and evening.

The biggest change in our weather arrives Friday -- the first full, official day of spring. Temperatures are expected to fall from the 60s to the 50s through the day. While thermometers cool as a cold front slowly sags through the Brazos Valley, rain and thunderstorms have the chance to come along with it. Worth monitoring and not set in stone, this could provide 1" to 2" of rainfall if the event plays out as currently forecast.

