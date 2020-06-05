Arrest warrants issued after deadly drive-by shooting

The Bryan Police Department says arrest warrants have been issued after a deadly drive-by shooting June 3 on Clark Street.

Police said Ayrian Brown is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brown was also wanted on a pardon & parole warrant.

Police said Demetrius Thomas is wanted with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well a pardon & a parole warrant.

The Bryan Police Department is also looking for a person of interest in this case who they say has active warrants for other offenses.

Police said Deshawn Franklin is wanted for evading in a vehicle in Galveston and for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers found Derrick O'Bryant Smith, 32, with a gunshot wound in 1100 block of Clark Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you have information about the location of these individuals, please contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).