Washington County: Nearly half of all cases linked to one facility

Washington County officials have confirmed nearly half of all COVID-19 cases reported are linked to one facility.

The name of the facility was not publicly released.

The following message was posted on Saturday on the Facebook page for Washington County Office of Emergency Management:

"Washington County officials received confirmation Saturday that there are twelve new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 62.

Forty-two percent of current cases in our community are from one facility.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is in contact and working with the facility. As we continue to follow the prevention measure to reduce the spread, the community is asked to keep these residents, and all those fighting the COVID-19 battle in your thoughts and prayers.

For questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the toll-free COVID-19 Helpline at 800-845-8035."

