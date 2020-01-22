Washington County Sheriff, Jail Administrator selected for Task Force

Washington County’s Sheriff, Otto Hanak and Jail Administrator, Captain Eric Hensley, were appointed to be members of a Task Force following the creation of House Bill 3116.

House Bill 3116 focuses on the best treatment of inmates with intellectual and development disabilities.

The Task Force is filled with jail administrators, sheriffs and mental health professionals across the state. The group met for the first time on Jan. 15 in Austin to discuss the early stages of their plans that will benefit these inmates.

Washington County Jail Administrator Eric Hensley said one of the biggest struggles they face is the return of the same people.

“We have found throughout the years that a lot of this contributes to mental health or individual developmental disabilities,” said Hensley.

Hensley has been making changes at the Washington County Jail concerning mental health.

“We have four hours a week where our inmates can do one-on-one counseling, and we also have an anger management program,” said Hensley.

These changes are what led to Sheriff Hanak and Hensley being appointed to the Task Force.

“The law authorized a Task Force to be formed to study the mental health issues we have in the state of Texas,” said Sheriff Hanak.

The group looks at all aspects of mental health.

“The main focus we have on that task force is not only the care of the mental health patients but the aftercare,” said Sheriff Hanak.

This is exactly what’s happening in Washington County.

“And once they get out, they can go to the community service down the street and pick up where they left off,” said Hensley.

Sheriff Hanak said they are compiling data across the state that will help them put a plan together.

By December 2020, the Task Force will have recommendations, findings and a plan in place to present to the Governor’s office.