Washington County confirms third case of COVID-19

Washington County has confirmed a third case of COVID-19.

Washington County Emergency officials didn't have any other information about the third case Thursday evening.

The second confirmed case is a male in his 60s. How he contracted the virus is still unknown.

The case is being investigated at this time and is suspected to be community spread.

The first Washington County case was confirmed on Wednesday and is a male in his 40s. It was also confirmed that this patient works for the City of Brenham.

Regarding that first case, the city released this statement: "We have taken all necessary steps and are following all CDC guidelines. From this point, all information regarding this case will be coming from Washington County Emergency Management and our local health officials."