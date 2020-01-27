WATCH: KBTX/KWTX District 17 Congressional Candidate Forum

On Jan. 25, KBTX and KWTX hosted the District 17 Congressional Candidate Forum at Rudder Theater.

District 17 congressional candidate forum was hosted Saturday evening by KBTX and KWTX

Candidates were asked a series of questions, some from local viewers of KBTX and KWTX.

The forum was separated into two parts. The three Democratic candidates, William Foster III, Rick Kennedy and David Jaramillo were first at 6:30 p.m. The 11 Republican candidates, George Hindman, Laurie Godfrey McReynolds, Scott Bland, Ahmad Adnan, Todd Kent, Trent Sutton, Elianor Vessali, Kristen Alamo Rowin, David Saucedo, Renee Wann and Pete Session followed at 7 p.m.

You can watch the forum in the video player above.