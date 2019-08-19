Watch us surprise a local school district employee with $500

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are once again surprising a local resident with $500 for their work to make the Brazos Valley a better place to live.

It's all part of our Be Remarkable campaign and this week we're highlighting Shannon Long at the College Station Independent School District.

Long is the co-founder of Chrissy's Closet, a place where students and staff can receive free clothes and supplies. Her kindness has also led to the creation of Facebook groups that promote neighbors helping neighbors.

Long is the Instructional Technology Coordinator for the school district and is known for her kind heart, humble character and time spent helping people who have cancer.

"I'm a regular person who just tries to live by what I feel like I'm called to do and that's to love God and to love other people," said Long.

Watch the video to see our surprise to Long recently and be sure to check out the following ways you can help out:

Click here to learn more about Chrissy's Closet.

Click here to see the Sweet Blessers Facebook group.

Click here to see the Chemo Fairies Facebook group.

If you know of someone who is remarkable and would like to nominate them for Be Remarkable click here to submit their name.

Congrats and thank you for all your hard work, Shannon!