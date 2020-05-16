Water service restored in College Station neighborhood

The City of College Station says water is flowing again on Harvey Road and Muson Avenue after a difficult repair. The work was finished Friday afternoon.

An 18-inch line ruptured on its own Thursday and officials originally expected the job to be finished later that evening. They ran into some challenges with a large storm drain and buried electric and fiber lines that needed to be moved before crews could fix the line.

If customers still experience discolored water, report it directly to CSU dispatch at (855) 528-4278.