Watercrest residents treated by staff to parade during shelter-in-place

Residents at Watercress at Bryan, a retirement community, were treated to a "Spring Parade" Thursday morning from staff.

The staff wanted to keep their residents engaged while practicing social distancing. The staff provided some musical entertainment and threw candy to residents' balconies.

Residents had large signs placed on their balconies with messages to their loved ones as they are quarantined during the shelter-in-place for the coronavirus.

The event was also filmed on their Facebook page so families could watch their loved ones enjoy the fun and excitement of the parade.