Weapons, stolen property and drugs recovered during early morning raids

The following is a news release from Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt:

On November 21, 2019, around 6:00 A.M., Navasota Police Department along with serval assisting agencies executed search warrants on three residences after a four-month-long undercover drug investigation.

The three residences where the search warrants were served were in the 200 block of Ella Street, 1200 block of Water Street, and 500 block of Victoria Street. All residences are located within the City of Navasota.

11 individuals were arrested:

Melissa Wagner, 38 years of age of Navasota, Possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree felony.

Francisco Sanchez-Eriquez, 26 years of age of Navasota, Possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree felony.

James Boring, 66 years of age of Navasota, Possession of a controlled substance, 2nd Degree felony.

Julio Sanchez, 32 years of age of Navasota, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, 3 local traffic warrants.

Ocia Sweed, 30 years of age of Navasota, possession of marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor.

Johnny McGinn, 41 years of age of Navasota, possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony.

Martin Boring, 60 years of age of Navasota, possession of marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor.

Dennis Boring, 58 years of age of Navasota, possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, possession of marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor.

Janny McGinn, 40 years of age of Navasota, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd Degree Felony, possession of marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor.

Edgar Villegas, 41 years of age of Navasota, felon in possession of a firearm, 3rd Degree Felony, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd Degree Felony, possession of marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor.

Lindsay Spencer, 35 years of age of Navasota, possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony.

All individuals were transported and booked into the Grimes County Jail.

The agencies that assisted Navasota Police Department were Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), College Station Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Public Safety.

Navasota Police Department seized from the residence’s multiple weapons, a large quantity of different types of stolen property, and various drugs ranging from Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Heroin