Weather Watcher rainfall totals for early Monday

BRYAN, Tex (KBTX) - Not a bad helping of rain from our most recent front! Our official reading out of Easterwood in College Station will tally us about a quarter inch for the record books. Here's how everyone did across the Brazos Valley:
•Easterwood Field - 0.26"
•Coulter Field - 0.19"
•Huntsville Municipal - 1.57"
•Caldwell Municipal - 0.48"
•Brenham Municipal - 0.56"
•Snook - 0.48"
•Dime Box - 0.23"
•Montgomery - 0.56"
•Wixon Valley - 0.30"
•South Bryan - 0.1"
•Carlos - 0.77"
•Dobbin - 0.49"
•Leona - 0.65"
•Flo - 1.1"
•Gause - 0.33"
•North Creek - 0.50"
•Montgomery - 0.50"
•Kurten - 0.50"
•Normangee - 0.41"
•Crockett - 0.56"
•Cameron - 0.22"
•Buckholts - 0.18"
•Thorndale - 0.41"
•Hearne Municipal - 0.18"
•Gibbons Creek near Shiro - 0.49"