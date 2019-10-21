Weather Watcher rainfall totals for early Monday

Not a bad helping of rain from our most recent front! Our official reading out of Easterwood in College Station will tally us about a quarter inch for the record books. Here's how everyone did across the Brazos Valley:

•Easterwood Field - 0.26"

•Coulter Field - 0.19"

•Huntsville Municipal - 1.57"

•Caldwell Municipal - 0.48"

•Brenham Municipal - 0.56"

•Snook - 0.48"

•Dime Box - 0.23"

•Montgomery - 0.56"

•Wixon Valley - 0.30"

•South Bryan - 0.1"

•Carlos - 0.77"

•Dobbin - 0.49"

•Leona - 0.65"

•Flo - 1.1"

•Gause - 0.33"

•North Creek - 0.50"

•Montgomery - 0.50"

•Kurten - 0.50"

•Normangee - 0.41"

•Crockett - 0.56"

•Cameron - 0.22"

•Buckholts - 0.18"

•Thorndale - 0.41"

•Hearne Municipal - 0.18"

•Gibbons Creek near Shiro - 0.49"