Wednesday: Foggy, muggy and very spring-like

Moisture is in abundance across the Brazos Valley which means the midweek weather pattern features foggy mornings, warm overnights, and small heat index values. The Gulf of Mexico will continue to be open for business to keep the moisture pouring in the next several days. This means mornings will be foggy as you’re headed out the door and there may be some patchy dense fog that develops just ahead of sunrise through Friday.

Once the sun comes up, get ready to deal with the heat. In fact, where temperatures will sit through Friday are more reminiscent of the end of April and beginning of May on average with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s and daytime highs in the low to mid 80s. Factor in the humidity and it will create a heat index of a couple degrees to make it feel just a little warmer and stuffier out there each afternoon.

We are waiting on our next big weather maker to roll in off the Pacific and drift our direction by the weekend. This will help to increase rain chances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As it nears, it will bring a cold front very close to the Brazos Valley Friday morning which initially helps to start the increase of rain chances.

As the frontal boundary stalls out, it will guide a few more weather makers across the state and keep decent rain chances in the forecast through the weekend. As of now, the bulk of the rain looks to stay in North Texas.

While the chances are better through the weekend, they are not fantastic and will likely not amount to much in rain gauges as we get to the other side of the weekend.

This pattern looks to stick around through St. Patrick’s Day while we wait for our next cold front by the second half of next week.

