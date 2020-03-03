Wednesday expected to start stormy for many in the Brazos Valley

Wednesday is a day to keep your KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby.

As an area of low-pressure swings across Texas through the day, a cold front will spend the morning hours sagging from north to south. That front opens the door for wet and rumbly weather -- at least for the first half of the day.

Overnight, scattered showers to a stray thunderstorm are not ruled out for the Brazos Valley. General rain chance remains low (40%) ahead of 6am -- most of the area is expected to sleep easy.

General plan for Wednesday:

• Strong thunderstorms and passing heavy rain move into the Northern Brazos Valley between 7am and 9am.

• As the cold front moves south, stable and cooler air undercuts the area's storm potential

• Stronger storms slowly weaken as they move from the north to south between 10am and noon

• Breaks in the wet weather arrive for afternoon hours. Cooler air seeps in on a breezy north wind.

• Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s slowly cool to the upper 50s and low 60s by mid-afternoon.

• Light showers pass through the area Wednesday evening and overnight, coming to an end before Thursday.

While the overall severe risk for the Brazos Valley is low, it cannot be completely ruled out before noon Wednesday. If a storm requires extra attention, strong wind and small hail would be the main concern.

You could walk out Tuesday and feel the moisture in the atmosphere. In fact, the amount of available moisture to make rain with is well above average for this time of the year. Any stronger storm could produce heavy enough rain that could cause brief and minor street or low-lying flooding.

All in all, half to one inch of rain is expected for a large part of the Brazos Valley by sunrise Thursday. Localized 1" to 2"+ totals are not ruled out, especially for Milam, Robertson, Leon, Houston, Madison, or Trinity Counties.

A detailed view of what the radar could look like Wednesday is included in the video above.